Meditation classes to bust stress for students

Meditation is known to help reduce stress and improve concentration besides several other advantages.

The Board of Intermediate Education has decided to engage trainers and volunteers from the Heartfulness Centre in Vijayawada to help stress-ridden students in junior colleges to tap into these benefits.

Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education B. Udayalakshmi, in a letter to the managements of junior colleges across the State, has said that in view of the incidents of suicidal tendencies seen among stress-ridden students, trainers and volunteers of Heartfulness Institute would conduct a series of workshops to reduce stress levels, nurture ethics and moral values, which, in turn, would help prevent suicidal tendency among the young learners.

Self-awareness

She asked managements of junior colleges to utilise their services daily for one hour for one or two months, thereby contributing to their overall happiness and well-being of the students.

“The trainers volunteered to extend their services for the well being of the students. We want students to draw inspiration from such sessions and attain self-awareness. More than 1,000 teachers who experienced the session gave us a very positive feedback. We thought it wise to explore this area,” said Ms. Udayalakshmi.