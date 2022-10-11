Meditate in order to get relief from stress, loco pilots urged

SCRWWO organise seminar on mental health at ETTC

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
October 11, 2022 03:31 IST

South Central Railway Womens Welfare Organisation president Dr. Jaya Mohan speaking at the mental health programme conducted for loco pilots in Vijayawada on Monday.

South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) has organised a seminar for railway staff on the need to take care of mental health, coinciding with World Mental Health Day on Monday.

The programme was conducted for loco pilots and other employees at the Electric Traction and Training Centre (ETTC). SCRWWO president Jaya Mohan, Railway Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent M. Sri Lakshmi, and yoga instructor Satyanarayana attended the event.

Dr. Jaya Mohan said loco pilots perform their duties with discipline, carrying millions of passengers to their destinations every day across the length and breadth of the country.

She appealed to the loco pilots to shun the stigma surrounding mental illness, and practice self management by identifying the triggers for negative emotions such as stress, anxiety, fear and sadness.

Dr. Jaya Mohan, a psychologist, interacted with the staff and clarified doubts raised by loco pilots on beating stress.

Psychiatrist Dr. Swarajyalakshmi explained the root cause of stress and various types of stress among individuals, and exhorted that ‘Avoid, Alter, Adapt and Accept’ are the key principles to be beat out the stress in daily life.

Mr. Satyanarayana, who gave a demo of various yogasanas, said that physical exercises, breathing techniques and meditation are the ideal ways to get relief from stress and anxiety.

SCRWWO vice-president and Additional CMS, Dr. Sarada, ETTC principal Venkatesh, PRO Nusrat M Mandrupkar and other officers participated.

