Medicover Hospitals opens new clinic in Sri City

Nellore-based Medicover Hospitals expands to Sri City with a new establishment to offer comprehensive healthcare services to residents and employees in the industrial township.
The clinic was formally inaugurated by Sri City’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Paideswara Rao on Monday. Located in the shopping arcade, the clinic is accessible to the entire township and will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be connected to the main hospital at Nellore, ensuring advanced treatment options and emergency care when needed, announced Medicover’s marketing head Satish Kumar.
Sri City managing director Ravindra Sannareddy called it a “major step toward fulfilling their commitment to self-sufficiency”.
