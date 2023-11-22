Medicos clash: Fifteen students suspended

November 22, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ONGOLE

As many as 15 students of the Ongole Government Medical College, who were involved in the violent clashes between two groups on Tuesday, were placed under suspension on Wednesday.

The punitive action followed a probe by a five-member committee constituted by the college management. The students from both sides would not be allowed into the hostel as well.

Meanwhile, the health condition of the two students who sustained bleeding injuries, improved following treatment. The clashes in the ENT lecture hall went viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerned parents of an injured medico filed a complaint with the Ongole Taluka police, which led to the probe. Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials also conducted a parallel probe into the alleged rampant narcotic drug abuse on college campus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.