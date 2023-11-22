ADVERTISEMENT

Medicos clash: Fifteen students suspended

November 22, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 15 students of the Ongole Government Medical College, who were involved in the violent clashes between two groups on Tuesday, were placed under suspension on Wednesday.

The punitive action followed a probe by a five-member committee constituted by the college management. The students from both sides would not be allowed into the hostel as well.

Meanwhile, the health condition of the two students who sustained bleeding injuries, improved following treatment. The clashes in the ENT lecture hall went viral on social media.

Concerned parents of an injured medico filed a complaint with the Ongole Taluka police, which led to the probe. Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials also conducted a parallel probe into the alleged rampant narcotic drug abuse on college campus.

