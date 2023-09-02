Medico killed, another loses his legs in road accident at Balapanur

September 02, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KURNOOL

A third-year medical student was killed on the spot, and another student lost his legs when the motorbike they were riding was hit by a speeding lorry, at Balapanur of Panyam mandal, 70 km from Kurnool, on Saturday morning.

According to the area police, two medical students—Parmaesh (23) and Pawan Kumar (22)—were on their way to Shantiram Medical College at Nandyal when a lorry carrying gravel hit them from behind. As a result, their bike rammed into a car in the front. While Paramesh, a native of Sullurpeta in Tirupati district, was killed on the spot, pillion rider Pawan Kumar’s legs got crushed in the accident.

The police shifted Pawan to Shantiram Medical College Hospital, where the doctors had to amputate both his legs. His condition was said to be critical. The police registered a case and arrested the lorry driver.