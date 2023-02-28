HamberMenu
Medicines worth ₹1.5 lakh distributed at free medical camp at Vizianagaram

NOTE: PHOTO FOLLOWS THE REPORT

February 28, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

Deputy Mayor Kolagatla Sravani on Tuesday asked doctors to spare time for poor patients as they could not afford medical expenses.

She inaugurated the annual mega medical camp organised by the Vizianagaram Brahmin Samkshema Samakhya at Gayatri Bhavan here. She congratulated the Samakhya leaders D.V. Srikanth, Dhavala Venkata Rao and others for holding the camp with around 20 senior doctors and distributing ₹1.5 lakh worth of medicines to needy patients.

Members of the committee Babuji, Inganti Ramesh, Bharadwaja Chakravarthi, Bhogaraju Surya Lakshmi, Bhairvabhatla Vijayaditya and others were present.

