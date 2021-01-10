Medicinal plants to be given to households across State

VIJAYAWADA

10 January 2021

Minister for Energy, Forest and Environment, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivas Reddy stressed the need for creating awareness on Biological Diversity Act 2002 among the public.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy was taking part in an awareness programme on Biological Diversity Act, 2002 and launch of ‘A Window to the Biodiversity of AP’ short film and new calendar by the AP State Biodiversity Board here on Saturday.

The Minister said that the onus of protecting biodiversity in on every individual and awareness on Acts concerned is necessary. He said 14,207 Biodiversity Management Committees were formed in the State so far.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Member Secretary, AP State Biodiversity Board D. Nalini Mohan said that medicinal plants will be distributed to every household in the State and as a pilot project, 1,500 families in 100 villages and five urban local bodies in each district will be given medicinal plants soon.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and Zilla Parishad CEO Surya Prakash were present.