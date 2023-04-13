Medical, walking tests for Forest Service candidates on April 25, 26

April 13, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

Both tests to be conducted at Rajamahendravaram

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct medical and walking tests for the candidates who qualified in the written examination for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests in the A.P. Forest Service on April 25 and 26 respectively.

In a statement on Thursday, the Commission Secretary said the qualified candidates should download the intimation memo and the physical fitness proforma from the Commission’s website and report to the Superintendent, Government General Hospital, Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district for a medical test on April 25.

For walking test, the candidates should report to the Director, A.P. State Forest Academy, Maha Pushkara Vanam (Nagaravanam), which falls in the jurisdiction of the Rajamundry Forest Division, NH-16, near Auto Nagar, between Lalacheruvu and Diwancheruvu in East Godavari district, on April 26 at 5 a.m.

Endowments

The Commission has also displayed on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the list of candidates who are provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the post of Executive Officer Grade-III in the AP Endowments Sub-Service. The verification of original certificates will be held on April 26 at the Commission’s office in Vijayawada.

Statistical Sub-Service

The list of candidates provisionally selected for recruitment to the post of Assistant Statistical Officer in the AP Economics and Statistical Sub-Service has also been declared by the Commission. The list is available on its website and in the notice board of the Commission’s office.