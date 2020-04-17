Andhra Pradesh

Medical staff to be recruited for COVID-19 services　

The government has accorded permission for the recruitment of 1,170 specialist doctors, 1,170 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs), 2,000 staff nurses, 306 anesthesia technicians, 300 Female Nursing Orderlies (FNOs) 300 Male Nursing Orderlies (MNOs) and 300 sweepers on a one-year contract for providing COVID-19 - related services.

According to a issued by special chief secretary (health, medical and family welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy, the government has also constituted a committee for making recruitment for the State-level specialist doctors and GDMOs with the Commissioner of Health and Family as chairman and Vice -Chancellor of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, Director of Medical Education, Commissioner of A.P. Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and Director of Public Health as the members.

The Director of Medical Education has been instructed to get the District Collectors to take up the recruitment of nurses, anesthesia technicians and FNOs, MNOs and sweepers.

