Medical staff in Chittoor told to prioritise anaemic cases

May 05, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Collector Sagili Shanmohan on Friday said the medical profession is the most valuable of all professions and one should constantly strive to protect the health of the people.

The Collector was conducting a review meeting with medical and health department officials here. Medical and paramedical staff of various primary health centres of the district participated in it.

Mr. Shanmohan said PHC staff should keep a tab on anaemic patients, give them quality nutrition and submit report on their health daily. The target group should cover those in the age group of 10-19 years. Paramedical staff should prepare field-level reports from time to time.

He said more care should be taken in the case of pregnant women in the age group of 15-49 years and weekly reports should be given about the measures being taken for their health. Pregnant women should not face any issue regarding transportation for delivery; maternal death should not happen under any circumstances.

The health of stunted children under five years of age should be examined.

The discharge-feedback report should be handled carefully. NCD survey should be carefully looked at to see how many people are being provided with the services listed in the survey and also to identify the various diseases related to the target group. Patients should be examined regularly for diseases such as diabetes and BP and give them medicines.

On the eye-care programme, 88,000 elderly people have so far been examined in the district, out of which 36,000 were identified as in need of glasses.

Senior officials from the offices of the DMHO, DCHS, and ICDS took part in the meeting.