Medical staff in A.P. concerned about lack of Personal Protective Equipment

Many doctors and medical staff are worried about their own health, thanks to lack of minimum facilities such as masks and sanitisers, leave alone Personal Protective Equipment which is a must to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients.

Fortunately, no positive cases were reported so far although results of many samples are yet to come from the laboratories of Visakhapatnam and Kakinada. Nearly fifty results are yet to come from the respective laboratories. The State government selected GEMS hospital and GMR Care Hospital in Rajam as COVID-19 hospitals in Srikakulam district. Maharaja Institute of Medical Sciences of Nellimarla is the designated COVID-19 hospital for Vizianagaram district. Hospital authorities and staff have repeatedly informed government authorities about the lack of PPE for the doctors.

As per the recommendations of World Health Organisation (WHO), gloves, masks, gowns, goggles, head covers, rubber boots are to be worn by the doctors and medical staff to protect themselves from infection.

DVG Sankara Rao, former Paravathipuram MP, who is a doctor by profession, said that protection of health of the doctors and staff was essential to prevent the spread of the disease from them to others. "The doctors can provide treatment to patients when they are assured of minimum and basic requirements. The government should try to procure them as early as possible," said Dr. Sankara Rao.

Members of various doctors' associations and nurses associations have expressed their concern over providing treatment to regular patients too as many of them might have been infected by COVID-19. One patient who came with regular complaints died in Telangana and later it was confirmed that he had been infected by coronavirus. Protection for doctors, nurses and other staff is compulsory for providing treatment to normal patients also, said a senior government doctor.

Andhra Pradesh State Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association past president V.S.Prasad said that the government should provide basic amenities for all the doctors since private hospitals were also brought under the jurisdiction of the government under Essential Services and Maintenance Act to handle coronavirus cases.

He has also urged the government to take stern action on people who were attacking medical staff when they were taking risks to treat infected patients.