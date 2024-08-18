ADVERTISEMENT

Medical professionals hail Supreme Court taking suo motu cognisance of Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder

Published - August 18, 2024 08:04 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors taking out a rally in Srikakulam on Sunday.

Jana Sena Party leader and senior doctor Daneti Sridhar on Sunday hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to take up suo motu cognisance of trainee doctor’s rape and murder in Kolkata. Dr. Sridhar and several doctors staged protests and took out rallies in Srikakulam on Saturday and Sunday. Speaking to the media here, he said that Supreme Court’‘s decision on hearing of the case on August 20 had instilled confidence among the healthcare professionals.

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder

He said that the many women doctors, nurses and other staff needed to work during nights to attend emergency cases and serve patients. He said that such heinous incident had never happened in the country and it was a wake up call for the entire nation. He said that installation of CC cameras in all hospitals should be made mandatory.

