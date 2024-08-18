GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Medical professionals hail Supreme Court taking suo motu cognisance of Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder

Published - August 18, 2024 08:04 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Doctors taking out a rally in Srikakulam on Sunday.

Doctors taking out a rally in Srikakulam on Sunday.

Jana Sena Party leader and senior doctor Daneti Sridhar on Sunday hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to take up suo motu cognisance of trainee doctor’s rape and murder in Kolkata. Dr. Sridhar and several doctors staged protests and took out rallies in Srikakulam on Saturday and Sunday. Speaking to the media here, he said that Supreme Court’‘s decision on hearing of the case on August 20 had instilled confidence among the healthcare professionals.

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder

He said that the many women doctors, nurses and other staff needed to work during nights to attend emergency cases and serve patients. He said that such heinous incident had never happened in the country and it was a wake up call for the entire nation. He said that installation of CC cameras in all hospitals should be made mandatory.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.