Medical practitioner ‘killed’ by patient’s kin

A 55-year-old medical practitioner was allegedly killed by the kin of a patient who died while undergoing treatment at Kooneti village in Gemmeli panchayat under the G. Madugula police station limits in Visakhapatnam district.

Though the incident occurred on October 18, it came to light on Saturday night after police received a complaint from the family members of the deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Chikkudu Jaggarao (55) of the same village.

According to G. Madugula SI Rama Rao, Jaggarao recently provided treatment to one Marri Musiri of Serubayalu village under Solabam panchyat. On October 18, Musiri died due to ill health and Jaggarao attended the funeral.

Attacked

Around 2 p.m., Musiri’s brother M. Demudu and his sons Marri Bhaskar Rao and Marri Subba Rao alleged that Jaggarao’s wrong treatment had led to the death of their relative and attacked him with bricks causing a fatal head injury, the police said, citing the statement given by the complainants.

The accused reportedly burnt the body after the murder.

Police have registered a case and investigation is on.