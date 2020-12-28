Medical experts advise use of face masks for a few years

CHITTOOR

28 December 2020 00:53 IST

‘Safety norms should be a part of lifestyle’

Going by the emergence of new strains of COVID-19 virus and observations of various international medical studies, the public should adopt a lifestyle with emphasis on wearing face masks and following physical distance when they venture into public places for a few years to come, according to Indian Medical Association (IMA) district unit president and COVID-19 Special Officer P. Ravi Raju.

Addressing the annual meeting of the Puttur Walkers’ Association at Puttur on Sunday, he said global studies showed that the speed of the virus spread was mostly due to high congregations at public places and commercial outlets by ignoring the guidelines. “Even after taking the vaccines when they come, the need of the hour is to follow the guidelines at least up to 2022. Those under the post-COVID regime should not neglect the rules as the anti-bodies could work to their protection for a period of six months and there is every possibility of their getting infected again,” Dr. Ravi Raju said.

“Those under post-COVID treatment should concentrate on health and hygiene and nutritious food, besides regular exercises to boost their immunity levels,” he said.

Dr. Amarnatha Reddy, chest specialist, Puttur Government Hospital, said self-medication and neglecting early detection of the virus had played the villain, resulting in several casualties.

Medical and paramedical staff of government and private hospitals, senior citizens and youth took part in the programme.