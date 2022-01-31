Medical equipment scam: fraudsters operating servers from U.S.

VIJAYAWADA

31 January 2022

Accused deceived people in AP, Maharashtra and Telangana, say police

The Cybercrime police investigating the online fraud app ‘Love Life Natural and Healthy’, through which the fraudsters allegedly duped many people, said the app was operating from the U.S.

Taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation, fraudsters allegedly collected huge amounts of money on the pretext of procuring medical equipment and assured to pay good returns by leasing the equipment to patients.

The accused had sent reportedly messages to gullible customers and offered good returns every month. Trusting the app, several people reportedly invested ₹500 to ₹50,000 in Love Life Natural Healthy. They also introduced their family members, friends, neighbours and well-wishers, who deposited lakhs of rupees.

The fraudsters allegedly collected money through various social media platforms and after receiving huge amount, the accused halted their operations and failed to respond. Based on the complaints lodged by the victims, the cyber crime police registered cases and took up investigation.

“We have identified the accused in the online fraud. A team has been sent to Ahmedabad, but the fraudsters managed to escape,” Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata told The Hindu on Monday.

“Instructions have been given to track the movements of the accused. Public are requested not to believe such apps and invest money,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Cyber crime CI K. Srinivas said that investigation officers traced the accounts in which the money was deposited and to where the money had been transferred. The cyber crime officials gathered evidences such as SMS sent to the victims, bank transactions, account numbers, phone numbers, mails and other details.

“Similar fraud was noticed in Mumbai and Hyderabad. We are in touch with our counterparts. The accused would be arrested soon,” Mr. Srinivas said.