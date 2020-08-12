Medical council to probe child trafficking case

Based on reports in the news media and seriousness of the allegations, the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council has taken up the child trafficking case involving Dr. Pachipala Namratha, the prime accused, suo motu and entrusted the matter to the Ethics Committee for an inquiry.

The probe will be held as stipulated by the Regulation 8 of the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 and as provided in Section-15(4) of Andhra Pradesh Medical Practitioners Registration Act, 1968.

It also ordered that Dr. Namratha, MD (Obstetrics & Gynaecology), bearing registration number 37457, should not perform any medical procedure/practice till further orders.

Dr. Namratha, managing director of Universal Srushti Hospital, was arrested on July 26. Five others were also arrested in the case at that time. Later, on August 6, the city police also arrested Dr. Ch. Padmaja, DGO of the Padmaja Hospital, Seethammadhara, for allegedly selling away a newborn by reportedly deceiving the mother that she had delivered a stillborn baby.