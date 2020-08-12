Medical council to probe child trafficking case

Based on reports in the news media and seriousness of the allegations, the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council has taken up the child trafficking case involving Dr. Pachipala Namratha, the prime accused, suo motu and entrusted the matter to the Ethics Committee for an inquiry.
The probe will be held as stipulated by the Regulation 8 of the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 and as provided in Section-15(4) of Andhra Pradesh Medical Practitioners Registration Act, 1968.
It also ordered that Dr. Namratha, MD (Obstetrics & Gynaecology), bearing registration number 37457, should not perform any medical procedure/practice till further orders.
Dr. Namratha, managing director of Universal Srushti Hospital, was arrested on July 26. Five others were also arrested in the case at that time. Later, on August 6, the city police also arrested Dr. Ch. Padmaja, DGO of the Padmaja Hospital, Seethammadhara, for allegedly selling away a newborn by reportedly deceiving the mother that she had delivered a stillborn baby.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath