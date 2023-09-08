HamberMenu
Medical camps to begin from September end across Andhra Pradesh

September 08, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has announced that medical camps will be organised at the village level across the State beginning from the end of September as part of the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha scheme. 

Speaking at a review meeting with medical and health officials at Mangalagiri on Thursday, the Minister said a door-to-door survey would be undertaken from September 15 by volunteers across the State to note down the health requirements of people and identify those with health issues. Medical kits would also be given to them.  

The details collected by volunteers would be forwarded to ANMs and Community Health Officers (CHOs), who would also make door-to-door visits and conduct medical tests that include BP/sugar, and prepare health reports before the commencement of the camp.  

The reports would be presented to the doctors during the camp and the people would then be given prompt treatment or referred to bigger hospitals during the check-up. The camp would be held every day for a month, she said. Two specialist doctors and two from Primary Health Centres would take part in the camp, she said, adding that school/college premises would be chosen for organising them. 

The Minister said 105 types of medicines would be available at the camp. Instructions were given to officials to ensure that the programme is carried out without any obstacles.

