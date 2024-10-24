ADVERTISEMENT

Medical camps set up after diarrhoea claims two lives in Palnadu district

Published - October 24, 2024 06:26 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Ministers P. Narayana and Gottipati Ravi Kumar ask the officials to test water samples and intensify sanitation drives

Sambasiva Rao M.

Palnadu Collector P. Arun Babu inspecting Anjanapuram Colony in Dachepalli where diarrhoea cases were reported, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Palnadu district administration has set up medical camps and launched intensified sanitation measures after two people died due to diarrhoea in Anjanapuram Colony of Dachepalli.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana held a video conference with the district authorities including Collector Arun Babu and discussed the possibilities of water contamination and the curative measures.

Mr. Narayana asked the officials to collect water samples from local borewells and send those to the laboratory in Vijayawada for testing. He asked the authorities to seal the contaminated borewells and ensure the supply of clean drinking water through tankers.

Six individuals are undergoing treatment for diarrhoea in private hospitals.

Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar asked the officials to act swiftly and set up more medical camps in the vulnerable areas. He called for intensified sanitation measures in the areas from where the diarrhoea cases were reported.

Collector Arun Babu inspected the villages and spoke to the residents regarding sanitation measures. He asked the officials to conduct tests for water quality and undertake sanitation drives. He urged the residents to consume boiled water and alert the authorities in case of any symptoms.

