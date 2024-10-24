Medical camps set up after diarrhoea claims two lives in Palnadu district

The Palnadu district administration has set up medical camps and launched intensified sanitation measures after two people died due to diarrhoea in Anjanapuram Colony of Dachepalli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana held a video conference with the district authorities including Collector Arun Babu and discussed the possibilities of water contamination and the curative measures.

Mr. Narayana asked the officials to collect water samples from local borewells and send those to the laboratory in Vijayawada for testing. He asked the authorities to seal the contaminated borewells and ensure the supply of clean drinking water through tankers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six individuals are undergoing treatment for diarrhoea in private hospitals.

Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar asked the officials to act swiftly and set up more medical camps in the vulnerable areas. He called for intensified sanitation measures in the areas from where the diarrhoea cases were reported.

Collector Arun Babu inspected the villages and spoke to the residents regarding sanitation measures. He asked the officials to conduct tests for water quality and undertake sanitation drives. He urged the residents to consume boiled water and alert the authorities in case of any symptoms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.