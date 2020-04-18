Medical camps a timely help for rural people

Medical camps conducted by many charitable organisations have turned to be a timely help for the patients who could not access hospitals and medicines due to the lockdown.

With the restrictions on transport and non-availability of doctors and medicines, many rural people with underlying ailments like diabetes, hypertension, orthopaedic problems, et al, had found it difficult to get regular checkups done.

To address their concerns, many NGOs and charitable trusts have come forward to help them by conducting medical camps.

In association with philanthropists, Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust has been conducting a series of medical camps in many mandals of Vizianagaram district. Retired doctors, para medical staff, pharmacists have been roped in to provide service to many patients at Mangalampalem, Chintalapalem, Kothavalasa, L.Kota, Gangachollapenta and other places.

“Many people in rural areas do not have access to medicines and doctors. Some, like daily wagers, do not even have the money to get treatment and buy medicines. We have so far conducted 20 medical camps in Kothavalasa, S.Kota and L.Kota mandals. Physically challenged persons, pregnant women and elderly persons are the biggest beneficiaries of the camps,” said R. Jagadish Babu, founder of Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust.

Indian Academy of Paediatricians former president and ‘Sab Ka Malik Ek’ charitable organisation founder Pusarla Suneeta and a few doctors have been visiting villages to serve people while distributing essential commodities to them.

Gantyada Primary Health Centre doctor U. Appala Raju thanked the World Vision NGO for providing 500 N-95 masks and sanitisers for the medical staff who were working in rural areas.

Indian Medical Association Vizianagaram district president K. Srinivas urged all doctors to attend emergency cases and extend their services to poor patients in their vicinity during the lockdown period.

Indian Red Cross Society teams have been moving in various towns to distribute masks, sanitisers and create awareness among the public about the benefits of the lockdown.