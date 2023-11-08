HamberMenu
Medical camp set up after 30 people infected with diarrhoea in Chittoor village

Water samples collected from the village have been sent for testing, says District Medical and Health Officer

November 08, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Health officials inspecting Tumminda village in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

Health officials inspecting Tumminda village in Chittoor district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The health officials have set up a medical camp and are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance at Tumminda in Chittoor Rural division after a woman died of suspected diarrhoea and 30 residents of the village have taken ill in the last few days.

Diarrhoea broke out in the village after sporadic rains during the last week. The officials took notice of the issue after the death of an elderly woman who had suspected symptoms of diarrhoea.

The health officials are organising a medical camp after District Immunisation Officer P. Ravi Raju inspected the village. The residents have been advised to drink boiled water and stay away from unprotected water sources.

As many as 30 villagers have been infected with diarrhoea since November 3, said District Medical and Health Officer O. Prabavathi Devi. “The medical camp is functioning round the clock. All arrangements have been made to extend health care services to the patients. Except for one suspected death, the situation is under control. We have sent the water samples for testing,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ravi Raju inspected several villages in Karveti Nagaram mandal on Wednesday. He asked the paramedical staff to intensify awareness campaigns about viral fevers in the rural area.

