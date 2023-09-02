Medical camp held for prisoners in Vijayawada jail

September 02, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

The AP State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), in association with the Prisons Department, conducted a medical camp for prisoners at the District Jail here on Saturday.

Doctors from APSACS, Medical and Health Department, National AIDS Control Society (NACO), District Immunisation Centre and specialists from various hospitals treated the patients, said jail superintendent Hamsapal.

Treatment for HIV, hepatitis-B, TB, kidney, eye, skin and other diseases was given, and free medicines were distributed to the patients, he said.