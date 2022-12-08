Medical access to the homebound

December 08, 2022 07:16 am | Updated 07:16 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The doctor visits as part of the Family Physician programme have enthused the hitherto shy women, the elderly and the children also approach the doctor or the team accompanying him, Sri Sathya Sai District Medical and Health Officer Sannala Venkata Krishna Reddy told The Hindu.

The Family Physician programme mandates that a doctor and his team from the nearest Primary Health Centre visits the YSR Village Health Clinic close by the village/ward secretariat. The pilot project was launched on October 21 at Hindupur and Anantapur.

It has been found by the doctors that Hypertension is the most common complaint among the patients in the Village Clinics.

Gutta Krishnamurthy, District Manager for the 104 vehicles network in Anantapur says that out of 1,100 to 1,200 consultations done at 31 places, 450 to 500 are hypertension and diabetes cases.

“We keep the medicines ready and regular tests are done for the 35 to 50 patients who come to these clinics,” said Mr. Krishnamurthy.

The construction of 15 to 16 Village Clinics has been completed out of the proposed 379 in the district, and after attending to the OPD from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, the health team visits five or six bed-ridden patients in the village and later holds awareness programme at schools, checks on the health of children at Anganwadi Centres.

In the SSS District, about 2,500 to 4,000 patients turn up at these clinics at 32 places with each doctor attending to 80 to 130 patients, said Mr. Krishna Reddy. Early, detection of problems is saving many and the majority get treated at referral hospitals/Area hospitals under Arogya Sri.