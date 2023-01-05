ADVERTISEMENT

Media told to handle sensitive issues with restraint

January 05, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao addressing the ‘Meet the Press’ at Tirupati Press Club on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Veteran journalist and Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao has urged the media fraternity to handle sensitive issues with utmost restraint and by keeping the consequences in view.

Addressing the ‘Meet the Press’ organised by Tirupati Press Club here on Wednesday, he saw the need to handle delicate issues, especially pertaining to women, children, communities and the law, in a matured manner. He expressed concern over a section of the media blatantly taking sides and resorting to either under-reporting or glorifying an incident, based on their political affiliations, personal loyalties, whims and fancies.

The academy is bringing out short videos by collecting experiences of veteran journalists, to serve as a ready reckoner for the budding and aspiring media personnel. “We are also holding a series of awareness programmes on understanding the basics of specialised subjects,” Mr. Rao said.

To beat the mental stress and fatigue, the academy had recently started conducting counselling sessions by roping in reputed psychologists.

The Chairman was felicitated by several media associations on the occasion.

