GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Media photographer roughed up at CM’s Siddham public meeting at Rapthadu

Leaders of opposition parties condemn the incident; media delegation lodges a police complaint

February 18, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Sri Krishna who was manhandled at the YSRCP’s ‘Siddham’ public meeting at Rapthadu of Anantapur district on Sunday.

Sri Krishna who was manhandled at the YSRCP’s ‘Siddham’ public meeting at Rapthadu of Anantapur district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A photographer of a Telugu daily was roughed up in full public view at the ‘Siddham’ public meeting addressed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 18 (Sunday).

Sri Krishna, who is working for a leading Telugu daily, was clicking pictures at the meeting when a group, allegedly led by the YSRCP activists, chased and manhandled him.

Even as the other journalists covering the programme pleaded with the attackers to spare Mr. Sri Krishna, he was repeatedly punched in his face and torso. When he ducked to protect himself, the blows landed on his back.

Condemning the incident, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, in a post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), termed it a ‘faction attack’ by the Chief Minister. He sought to know if taking photographs at a public meeting was prohibited in Andhra Pradesh.

“Being the owner of a newspaper and a TV channel, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is exposing his own staff to similar risk,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Meanwhile, BJP vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy condemned the attack on a professional photographer who was just discharging his duty.

After the public meeting, a media delegation reached lodged a police complaint.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.