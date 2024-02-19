GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Media personnel protest attack on photographer at Rapthadu

February 19, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Media personnel led by the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) took out rallies and staged demonstrations across the Rayalaseema region on Monday, protesting against the brutal attack on a media photographer at Rapthadu on Sunday.

In Anantapur, the APUWJ’s district president P. Praveen demanded action against those who attacked the photojournalist, who was merely discharging his duty. After submitting a formal representation to the Superintendent of Police (SP) K.N. Anburajan, the journalists highlighted how the victim was made to sit in the police station for almost an hour and not sent to the hospital for treatment, despite his bleeding injuries.

They also highlighted that the police on bandobust duty failed to prevent the attack. The journalists also mentioned that similar attacks were orchestrated by hooligans in the Chief Minister’s public meeting at Uravakonda in the past. In Tirupati, similar rallies were taken out in protest of the attack.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.