Media personnel protest attack on photographer at Rapthadu

February 19, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Media personnel led by the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) took out rallies and staged demonstrations across the Rayalaseema region on Monday, protesting against the brutal attack on a media photographer at Rapthadu on Sunday.

In Anantapur, the APUWJ’s district president P. Praveen demanded action against those who attacked the photojournalist, who was merely discharging his duty. After submitting a formal representation to the Superintendent of Police (SP) K.N. Anburajan, the journalists highlighted how the victim was made to sit in the police station for almost an hour and not sent to the hospital for treatment, despite his bleeding injuries.

They also highlighted that the police on bandobust duty failed to prevent the attack. The journalists also mentioned that similar attacks were orchestrated by hooligans in the Chief Minister’s public meeting at Uravakonda in the past. In Tirupati, similar rallies were taken out in protest of the attack.