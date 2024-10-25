Media is a bridge between government and people, says Guntur MLA

Guntur East MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed emphasised the crucial role of the media in bridging the gap between the government and the people by effectively communicating about welfare programmes and government schemes.

Speaking at a media workshop ‘Vartalap’ organised in Guntur by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Vijayawada, on Thursday, he said all democratic institutions must work towards the benefit of the common man.

PIB Andhra Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) Rajinder Choudhry highlighted the essential role of the media in ensuring transparency in the dissemination of accurate information.

He urged journalists to focus on delivering information on facts without sensationalism. He advised to avoid personal opinions or twisting of statements. He elaborated on the PIB’s role in disseminating government information effectively.

Ch. Divakar Babu, Principal of Siddhartha Law College, Vijayawada, highlighted the importance of recent amendments to the criminal laws, saying that they aligned with societal needs and technological advancements.

The event featured discussions on consumer rights and information access and laws with key insights shared by K. Venkata Ramana, a senior editor at Janam magazine. Bank Manager Krishna Reddy highlighted the significant role of banks in implementing various welfare schemes.

Several officials from PIB, Akashvani, Doordarshan, and local media participated in the workshop.

