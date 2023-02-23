ADVERTISEMENT

Media Adviser Devulapalli Amar faults Telugu daily for ‘misleading reports’ on Gannavaram violence

February 23, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Vijayawada

The newspaper has ignored all democratic values while reporting the incidents, he alleges

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

It is unfortunate that a Telugu daily has ignored all democratic values while reporting incidents pertaining to the Gannavaram violence, Devulapalli Amar, Adviser (National Media and Inter State Affairs), has observed.

In a press release on Thursday, Mr. Amar alleged that the Telugu daily, with “an intention to blame the Police Department and the ruling YSR Congress Party,” had published news reports and photographs as a banner to mislead the people and portray that TDP leader K. Pattabhi Ram, who had been arrested in a criminal case, was subjected to third degree by the police.

Mr. Pattabhi Ram, along with others, was arrested in connection with an incident wherein his supporters had attacked YSRCP workers and pelted stones at the police who intervened to quell the mob. The TDP leader was also charged with abusing a Circle Inspector in the name of caste, Mr. Amar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“To add weight to the version of the TDP leader before a magistrate, the newspaper had published some photographs showing an injured Mr. Pattabhi Ram. The newspaper, in its over-enthusiasm and with ill-intentions, had published some old photos,” Mr. Amar said.

When social media exposed its wrong act, the newspaper published a small clarification in the inside pages admitting its mistake and attributing it to a technical error, Mr. Amar said.

“While the wrong and misleading news item was published as an eight-column banner on page one, the clarification was carried insignificantly as a single column in the inside pages, much against the basic principles of the media,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US