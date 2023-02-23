Media Adviser Devulapalli Amar faults Telugu daily for ‘misleading reports’ on Gannavaram violence

February 23, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Vijayawada

It is unfortunate that a Telugu daily has ignored all democratic values while reporting incidents pertaining to the Gannavaram violence, Devulapalli Amar, Adviser (National Media and Inter State Affairs), has observed.

In a press release on Thursday, Mr. Amar alleged that the Telugu daily, with “an intention to blame the Police Department and the ruling YSR Congress Party,” had published news reports and photographs as a banner to mislead the people and portray that TDP leader K. Pattabhi Ram, who had been arrested in a criminal case, was subjected to third degree by the police.

Mr. Pattabhi Ram, along with others, was arrested in connection with an incident wherein his supporters had attacked YSRCP workers and pelted stones at the police who intervened to quell the mob. The TDP leader was also charged with abusing a Circle Inspector in the name of caste, Mr. Amar said.

“To add weight to the version of the TDP leader before a magistrate, the newspaper had published some photographs showing an injured Mr. Pattabhi Ram. The newspaper, in its over-enthusiasm and with ill-intentions, had published some old photos,” Mr. Amar said.

When social media exposed its wrong act, the newspaper published a small clarification in the inside pages admitting its mistake and attributing it to a technical error, Mr. Amar said.

“While the wrong and misleading news item was published as an eight-column banner on page one, the clarification was carried insignificantly as a single column in the inside pages, much against the basic principles of the media,” he said.