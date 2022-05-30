Medanta partners with city’s Faith hospital

VIJAYAWADA

Medanta Gurugram Hospital and the city's Faith Speciality Clinic have entered into a partnership to screen and treat lung cancer-related problems at an early stage.

According to a release, Mohan Venkatesh Pulle, Associate Consultant (Institute of Chest Surgery-Chest Onco Surgery and Lung Transplantation) at Medanta Gurugram screened patients at the Faith Speciality Clinic here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pulle said that in lung cancer the cough generally does not go away, some patients also cough up blood and experience chest pain that is often worse with deep breathing, hoarseness, loss of appetite, and weight loss and other such symptoms.

He said early diagnosis of cancer could help on multiple fronts. Besides being cost-effective, the treatment initiated at an early stage offered a much better standard of life to the patients, he added.