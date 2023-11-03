Mecon Ltd. to select construction firm through global tenders for Central Tribal University of A.P.

November 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Chancellor and former Additional Chief Secretary of West Bengal Madan Lal Meena on Friday said that the university had selected Mecon Limited as the project management consultancy for the construction of its permanent buildings near Salur of Parvathipuram-Manyam district.

He said that the government undertaking company Mecon has rich experience and will finalise plans and identify the right company for taking up construction activity through the process of global tenders.

Along with Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani, he reviewed the progress of the university which is currently operating from the old AU campus on the outskirts of Vizianagaram. He told The Hindu that the Union government had sanctioned ₹300 crore for the phase-1 construction activity in the identified 561.88 acres of land.

“On a par with Amarkantak Tribal University of Madhya Pradesh, the Central University of Andhra Pradesh will be ready within three years. Work will begin at the project site soon after the identification of the construction company. It will have all the required infrastructure like laboratories, digital classrooms, library and playground,” said Mr. Meena.

The university would facilitate research on tribal culture, tradition, and medicine. “The students will get exposure to the field with the adoption of ‘Lab to Land and Land to Lab’ concept. Students from all States can study here. We are hopeful that the entire construction activity will be completed by 2026,” he added.

Earlier, he interacted with the academic and administrative staff separately.

Mr. Meena, Mr. Kattimani and other senior officials will visit the project site on Saturday.

