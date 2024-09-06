Mechanics in great demand as many bikes get damaged in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada

The demand for vehicle mechanics has greatly increased since heavy rains battered the city over the past week, damaging many two-wheelers in flood-affected areas. Between the milk factory area and Srinivasa Mahal in Chitti Naga, there are about 15 mechanic shops, and at least three to four people are seen huddled around the mechanic at all these shops.

As against the normal of 10-15 vehicles, Ramesh, who runs a two-wheeler repair shop in Chitti Nagar, is no repairing 50-60 bikes a day. Starting problems, water reaching carbonators, problems with the power plug, etc. are the common complaints, he says.

“It is rare that I get more than 15 customers a day. We are finding it difficult to attend to this sudden rush of customers now. We are turning away many because we do not have the required staff,” he says.

The two workers who used to help him are unable to come to work as their houses are inundated in the YSR Colony. “And no new person is willing to work here since they know they will be burdened with work,” he says.

Srinivasa Rao, a mechanic for 20 years, says: “I get ₹150 for repairing a two-wheeler. The customer said it is just a starting problem, so it should not cost much. What do they know about the pain involved in the process,” says Srinivasa Rao, who has been a mechanic for the past 20 years. “I wanted to study, but my parents could not afford it. All these years, I worked hard so my children can study,” he said. His son studies at the Madras School of Economics, while his daughter studies at Lakireddy Balireddy College of Engineering.

Ajith Singh Nagar, too, has a similar situation. Many people need mechanic services to start their vehicles, so they are working extra hours from 7.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to meet the demand.

