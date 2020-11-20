Measures to prevent human trafficking discussed

Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies at Andhra University in association with A.P. Mahila Commission and International Justice Mission organised a symposium on ‘Human Trafficking: Preventive Measures’ and launched ‘Anti-Human Trafficking Club’ at Andhra University.

AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma inaugurated the programme.

In the inaugural address, Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy stressed that dignity and rights of women are highly important. He assured that AU administration will give full support for the activities of the anti-human trafficking club which would be run by Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies in association with AP Mahila Commission and International Justice Mission.

Ms. Padma recalled the services rendered by the government to curb trafficking and promised to support AU in the future endeavours of the AHTC.

Rector of AU, Prof K.Samatha, Director of AP Mahila Commission, Ravuri Suez, HOD of Social work, Maris Stella College, Sister Sahara Mary, Advocate & Standing Committee Member, AIWC, Rahimunnisa Begum and a few others spoke.