Measures taken to identify foreign returnees: Governor

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched measures to identify the foreign returnees, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan told President Ramnath Kovind and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday, while apprising the latter of the steps undertaken by the State to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating in a video conference convened by Mr. Kovind, with the Vice-President, Governors and Lt. Governors on COVID-19, Mr. Harichandan said the services of Indian Red Cross Society and other NGOs were being utilised to sensitise the people and for distributing food to beggars and destitute during the lockdown period.

The President told the Governors and the Lt. Governors to fight together against the disease and educate the public on the need of social distancing, self isolation and maintaining hygiene.

Door-to-door survey

Mr. Harichandan said that focus was being laid on tracking the people who recently arrived from foreign countries, by conducting door-to-door survey and isolating them.

“The video conference was useful in understanding the approach of different State governments in dealing with the crisis,” said Mr. Harichandan.