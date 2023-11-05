Measures planned to improve admissions at A.P. govt. hotel management institute in Tirupati

November 05, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to initiate effective measures to improve admissions at the State Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition (SIHMCT & AN), in Tirupati.

The decision was taken at the 12th Board of Governors meeting of the SIHMCT & AN held a few days ago. Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Rajat Bhargava presided over the meeting.

As a part of the decision, institute principal R. Ramana Prasad has been instructed to coordinate with the presidents of Andhra Pradesh Hotels’ Association and the South India Hotels’ and Restaurants’ Association (SIHRA) for the courses offered and with the Regional Directors of the Tourism Department for mobilisation of students. He has been instructed to submit proposals for grants from the SC/ST Sub-Plan of tourism to offer skill training courses in the hospitality sector.

The meeting also decided to establish a ‘Skill College’ and a ‘Skill Hub’ to impart skill training to the unemployed youth from the rural areas at the institute as per the government guidelines and continue the skill courses in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years.

Proposal for funds

The principal has also been directed to submit a detailed proposal on the release of an additional ₹70 lakh for the 2023-24 financial year. He has been permitted to engage the services of the District Registrar, co-operative societies of Tirupati district to audit the institute accounts from 2015-16 to 2022-23 financial years. Proposals have also been sought for enhancement of salaries of the non-teaching staff working at the institute.

The meeting also formulated a set of instructions to streamline the academic activity, improve the quality of teaching and ensure discipline among the staff. It also appointed the Regional Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) and Executive Director, Tirupati-Hub as the member of the Board of Governors of the SIHMCT & AN.

The Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has been asked to allot the corporation buses for industrial exposure visits and outdoor catering of the students.

The meeting also approved the provision for additional water sources and electricity facility, completion of the compound wall and laying a CC road on the campus.

APTDC Managing Director and CEO of APTA K. Kanna Babu, Regional Joint Director, Tiruapti, Technical Education-member, Nirma Kumar Priya, vice-president of SIHRAM Balakrishna Reddy and president of APHA R. V. Swamy were also present in the meeting.

