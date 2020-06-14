Measures on to protect migratory birds at Kolleru

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Five-feet water level being maintained in Atapaka Bird Sanctuary: officials

With Kolleru lake drying up in large stretches in West Godavari and Krishna districts, officials of the Forest department have taken up measures to maintain water level in the ponds to protect the waterfowls.

The wildlife authorities observed that a major portion of the fresh water lake was dried up during summer and many migratory birds left the place to other water bodies in Andhra Pradesh and other States.

However, the officials were taking steps to maintain water level in the ponds, canals and pools to ensure that the birds remain in the lake.

Many birds, including pelicans, painted storks, white ibises, black-winged stilts, great cormorants, purple herons, green-winged teals, gadwalls, open bill storks are found in Kolleru.

Atapaka Bird Sanctuary was the safest and largest bird habitat in Kolleru Lake. Thousands of pelicans and painted storks roost in the sanctuary and the wildlife management officials have made several arrangements for the birds in the sanctuary.

Intense patrolling

“We are maintaining about five-feet water level at Atapaka. Instructions have been given to intensity patrolling to prevent hunting and fishing in the lake to protect the birds and provide food for them,” a forest officer said.

“Villagers of Atapaka, Kolletikota, Agadala Lanka, Prathikolla Lanka, Pedda Kothada, Pallewada, Bhujabalapatnam, Kovvada Lanka, Gudivada Lanka and other island villages treat the birds as their guests and are habituated to living along with them. In some villages, locals make special arrangements for the winged visitors to stay through the winter and do not cause any harm to them,” the official added.

But, some people are hunting birds to eke out their living. The Forest department officials booked cases against such poachers on many occasions.

“Special teams have been deployed to conduct raids on the shandies at Kaikaluru, Akiveedu, Bhimavaram, Korukallu, Gudivada, Undi, Kalla, Palakollu, Narsapuram and other markets,” the officer said.