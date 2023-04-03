MDMA seized from unauthorised parcel with RTC driver in Vijayawada, three youth arrested

April 03, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Within a month of intercepting the smuggling of 48.6-gram methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA or ecstasy) by a student from Bengaluru to Kakinada, the NTR district police have busted another haul of MDMA from Bengaluru via an APSRTC bus.

Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force and Patamata police intercepted an RTC bus driver at the Auto Nagar bus depot and seized 47 grams of MDMA and half a kg of ganja from his backpack.

According to a release by the police on Monday, a man, Sasi in Bengaluru, requested the RTC bus driver to hand over the bag to his friends in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday evening, when the bus driver was handing over the bag to two youths, Arla Sai Varaprasad (24) of Patamata and Ammireddy Raja Harshavardhan of Surampalli, at the Autonagar depot, they were caught by the police. A packet of MDMA in various forms including crystals and powder weighing about 23 gm was found in the bag, police said.

Following the information given by Mr. Varaprasad, the police later arrested Nunna Suhas (25) of Patamata Lanka and seized 24 grams of MDMA and 500 grams of ganja from his possession. The trio was planning to sell the drug in Hyderabad. Police also seized a car and ₹22,900 from their possession.

A case was booked under Sections 8 (c), 20, 21, 22 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) on Sunday and three youths were taken into custody by the police so far.

While Sasi is yet to be arrested, three teams were sent to Bengaluru and New Delhi for further investigation into the case.

On March 6, Krishnalanka police caught a young bus passenger who was carrying MDMA to Kakinada in a box of payasam (a sweet).

RTC staff warned

Meanwhile, APSRTC Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao expressed ire over the rise in the number of drug cases involving bus services and staff.

In view of the MDMA case booked in the city, Mr. Rao held a review meeting with the officials across the State.

He warned that strict action will be taken against bus drivers and conductors who violate the rules and allow the transportation of parcels.

He asked the cargo service officials to ensure that all the parcels being booked by customers are thoroughly checked and collect the photo identity and address proof of the customers. Also, all the details of the persons who will receive the parcel should be registered, he said.

It is a general practice among bus drivers and conductors to allow the transportation of parcels and luggage by collecting a small amount from whoever seeks the service.