MD, manager of Sai Sudha hospital booked for violation of COVID-19 treatment guidelines in Kakinada

According to the police complaint, the hospital collected ₹4 lakh as advance to begin the treatment of the deceased.

The Kakinada City police registered criminal cases against the managing director and manager of Sai Sudha hospital (Kakinada) for collecting ₹14 lakh for treatment from a COVID-19 patient and other violations of COVID-19 treatment guidelines.

Dr. Vadrevu Ravi, the managing director of the hospital, is the President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA-Kakinada).

The family members of O. Satyanarayana, who died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at the hospital, lodged a complaint regarding the hospitail’s exorbitant charges with Joint Collector Ch. Kirthi. The family also lodged a police complaint with the Kakinada city police.

III-Town CI S.R. Koteswara Rao told The Hindu on June 11, “Cases have been registered against Dr. Vadrevu Ravi and Sai Sudha Hospital Manager Mr. Kalam under IPC sections 188 and 420, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act. The investigation is on.”

Mr. Rao added, “The cases have been registered for collecting an excess fee of ₹14 lakh from a COVID-19 patient and admitting more number of COVID-19 patients than the actual capacity.”