MCT to give top priority to treatment of drinking water

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) authorities have decided to focus on supplying pure drinking water to the residents, in view of the monsoon season. MCT Commissioner N. Mourya visited the filtration plant at Mangalam, here on Thursday, to oversee the purification process taken up to ensure that potable water reaches the households.

Talking to the engineers, she asked about the various mandatory tests conducted to check the water for its purity, density and other parameters. She also directed the Superintending Engineer T. Mohan and Municipal Engineer Venkatrami Reddy to update her about the details of the purification process taken up on a daily basis.

Ms. Mourya also gave broad hints on the need to keep a safe distance between the sewerage lines and drinking water pipelines, to prevent seepage and the consequential negative outcomes. She directed the staff to react swiftly to complaints from the public on water-related issues, and attend to repairs on water lines on a priority basis.

The Commissioner also supervised the silt removal process currently underway at major points in the city’s sewer network, taken up ahead of the monsoon season.