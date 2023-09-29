MCT takes up widening of two congested roads in the heart of Tirupati

September 29, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has taken up the widening of two prominent stretches, which are considered serious bottlenecks in old Tirupati. This comes shortly after the expansion of several roads crisscrossing the old town, which had awaited action for over three decades.

A vital link from Tilak Road to Thathayagunta area is being developed via Mallaiahgunta Katta and Jabbar Layout for a distance of 400 metres, which is expected to provide the much-needed relief for motorists. The stretch is currently being developed as a 40-foot-wide road abutting TTD’s Sridevi Complex.

MCT authorities led by Mayor R. Sireesha and Commissioner D. Haritha visited this stretch last month and concluded that its expansion was critical to ensure the movement of ambulances or fire tenders during emergencies.

Similarly, the road abutting TTD’s administrative building, from Bhavani Nagar Junction towards Railway Colony, is also being widened for a distance of 500 metres.

The huge open drain, which carries rainwater from Tirumala hills during floods, has remained an eyesore for decades. “We are now closing the drain with slabs and extending the road to ensure free flow of traffic,” said Ms. Haritha during her inspection of the ongoing work on the two stretches.

She instructed superintending engineer T. Mohan and municipal engineer M. Chandrasekhar to strictly adhere to quality standards.