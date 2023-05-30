MCI completes inspection of new govt. medical college building, facilities at Rajamahendravaram

May 30, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajamahendravaram Medical College Principal Dr. A. Venkateswara Rao on Tuesday said that the Medical Council of India (MCI) has completed the inspection of the building infrastructure of the Government Medical College being built on the Government General Hospital campus in the city.

Last week, a three-member MCI team, led by Dr. Anil Siva Shankar Rahul, completed the inspection of the building infrastructure and facilities in the hospital. Dr. Nibha Bhasi and Dr. Kapoor Chandra Meena were the other team members.

“We are expecting a communication from the MCI within a week to offer MBBS from the academic year 2023-24. As many as 150 seats are available in the government college,” Dr. Rao told the media.

GGH Superintendent Dr. R. Ramesh said that the hospital has been upgraded to a 350-bedded facility to meet the requirements of the medical college. “It will be gradually extended to 650 beds,” he added.

The AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation is constructing the new medical college buildings.