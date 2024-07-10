ADVERTISEMENT

MBU Tirupati signs MoU with The Hindu, launches STEP programme for 5,711 students

Published - July 10, 2024 08:19 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The STEP course will be integrated into the curriculum as a credit course thereby ensuring maximum program efficacy, says MBU Vice-Chancellor Nagaraj Ramrao

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Mohan Babu University (MBU) Executive Director Vinay Maheshwari, Vice-Chancellor Nagaraj Ramrao and Registrar K. Saradhi exchange copies of the MoU with The Hindu’s National Sales Head (STEP) G. Saikrishnan and General Manager (Andhra Pradesh) G. Srinivasa Rao, at the university campus in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Mohan Babu University (MBU), Tirupati, on Wednesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Hindu Group for the launch of the much-acclaimed Standardised Test of English Proficiency (STEP), a language testing, training and certification programme launched by the media house.

ADVERTISEMENT

MBU Executive Director Vinay Maheshwari, Vice-Chancellor Nagaraj Ramrao and Registrar K. Saradhi exchanged copies of the MoU with The Hindu’s National Sales Head (STEP) G. Saikrishnan and General Manager (Andhra Pradesh) G. Srinivasa Rao, formally launching the STEP programme.

This exclusive programme has been specifically crafted for a cohort of 5,711 selected MBU students, wherein they will undergo training and skilling in the English language and communication skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramrao expressed delight over The Hindu’s outreach initiative aimed at strengthening communication skills, thus enhancing the employability of students. “STEP course will be integrated into the curriculum as a credit course thereby ensuring maximum program efficacy,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Similarly, Mr. Saradhi called the programme an indicator of MBU’s effort to keep the students career-oriented. Mr. Saikrishnan dubbed the arrangement a synergistic partnership in imparting English skills to students. MBU’s Vice-President (Career Development Cell) K. Delhi Babu also took part.

The Hindu Group launched STEP in August 2016 intending to make English language training economical and accessible to all by using advanced technology and world-class training practices. The programme has over 2.5 million users so far, including organisations like TCS, Bank of America, Tech Mahindra, Ford, HCL, TVS, Cyient, Bharat Dynamics Limited, ONGC and Indian Oil among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US