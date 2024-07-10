GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MBU Tirupati signs MoU with The Hindu, launches STEP programme for 5,711 students

The STEP course will be integrated into the curriculum as a credit course thereby ensuring maximum program efficacy, says MBU Vice-Chancellor Nagaraj Ramrao

Published - July 10, 2024 08:19 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Mohan Babu University (MBU) Executive Director Vinay Maheshwari, Vice-Chancellor Nagaraj Ramrao and Registrar K. Saradhi exchange copies of the MoU with The Hindu’s National Sales Head (STEP) G. Saikrishnan and General Manager (Andhra Pradesh) G. Srinivasa Rao, at the university campus in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Mohan Babu University (MBU) Executive Director Vinay Maheshwari, Vice-Chancellor Nagaraj Ramrao and Registrar K. Saradhi exchange copies of the MoU with The Hindu's National Sales Head (STEP) G. Saikrishnan and General Manager (Andhra Pradesh) G. Srinivasa Rao, at the university campus in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Mohan Babu University (MBU), Tirupati, on Wednesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Hindu Group for the launch of the much-acclaimed Standardised Test of English Proficiency (STEP), a language testing, training and certification programme launched by the media house.

MBU Executive Director Vinay Maheshwari, Vice-Chancellor Nagaraj Ramrao and Registrar K. Saradhi exchanged copies of the MoU with The Hindu’s National Sales Head (STEP) G. Saikrishnan and General Manager (Andhra Pradesh) G. Srinivasa Rao, formally launching the STEP programme.

This exclusive programme has been specifically crafted for a cohort of 5,711 selected MBU students, wherein they will undergo training and skilling in the English language and communication skills.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramrao expressed delight over The Hindu’s outreach initiative aimed at strengthening communication skills, thus enhancing the employability of students. “STEP course will be integrated into the curriculum as a credit course thereby ensuring maximum program efficacy,” he said.

Similarly, Mr. Saradhi called the programme an indicator of MBU’s effort to keep the students career-oriented. Mr. Saikrishnan dubbed the arrangement a synergistic partnership in imparting English skills to students. MBU’s Vice-President (Career Development Cell) K. Delhi Babu also took part.

The Hindu Group launched STEP in August 2016 intending to make English language training economical and accessible to all by using advanced technology and world-class training practices. The programme has over 2.5 million users so far, including organisations like TCS, Bank of America, Tech Mahindra, Ford, HCL, TVS, Cyient, Bharat Dynamics Limited, ONGC and Indian Oil among others.

