MBU launches student-build ₹1.5 lakh satellite in Tirupati

Published - July 27, 2024 06:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

University collaborates with ISRO, NARL to develop the High Altitude Balloon Satellite which will help collect vital atmospheric data to enhance weather forecasting and disaster management, says Vishnu Manchu

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Mohan Babu University chancellor M. Mohan Babu formally launching MBUSAT-1 in Tirupati on Saturday as SHAR Group Director P. Gopi Krishna, MBU pro-chancellor Vishnu Manchu, Chandrayaan-3 Mission Project Director P. Veeramuthuvel and Associate Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti look on. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MBUSAT-1, the satellite launched as part of the High Altitude Balloon Satellite (HABS) project undertaken by Mohan Babu University (MBU), in association with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL), will help collect vital atmospheric data to enhance weather forecasting and disaster management, said the university pro-chancellor Vishnu Manchu

The satellite was formally launched by MBU chancellor M. Mohan Babu at the university campus here on Saturday, in the presence of Mr. Vishnu, Chandrayaan-3 Mission Project Director P. Veeramuthuvel, Associate Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti, Satish Dhawan Space Centre Group Director P. Gopi Krishna, Oceansat Project Director Then Mozhi and others.

The pathbreaking project formally began in November 2023 involving 25 MBU students representing various disciplines of science and engineering by providing them hands-on experience in designing, developing and launching of the satellite.

The project also seeks to inspire young minds through community outreach programmes, fostering a passion for science and space exploration among the next generation of scientists and engineers. In a significant achievement in terms of cost, the collaboration between the premier research organisations and the university has made possible the development of this satellite for only ₹1.5 lakh.

“The launch of this satellite underscores MBU’s dedication to advancing space research and educational excellence”, Mr. Vishnu said on the occasion.

NARL provided technical skills, experience in satellite design, testing and launch operations for the project.

MBU Ravi Shekhar, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer Vikas Singh, Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust Executive Director Vinay Maheshwari, Vice Chancellor Nagaraj Ramrao and Registrar K. Saradhi were among the participants.

