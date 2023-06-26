HamberMenu
MBBS student hangs self in Kurnool

June 26, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-medical student Lokesh died of suicide by hanging himself inside his room at the Viswabharati Private Medical College near Penchukalapadu village under K. Nagalapuram police station limits, on Sunday night.

Lokesh was an MBBS third-year student and a native of Kavali in Nellore district. According to Sub-Inspector of Police P. Somla Naik, the deceased was staying in a separate room and was a bright student. The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the student taking the extreme step.

Police have sent the body for postmortem and are investigating the case.

For those having suicidal tendencies, there is always someone to talk to: Dial 100; or 112, or reach out through WhatsApp number 7777877722 in Kurnool district.

