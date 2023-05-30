MBA in hospital administration at ANU has highest employment potential, says university official

May 30, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - GUNTUR

Over 95% of the students who completed MBA (hospital administration) at Acharya Nagarjuna University are placed at higher positions in various government and corporate hospitals and health-related research institutions in India, said Nagaraju Battu, director of Centre for Distance Education. He was addressing a gathering of the alumni of the department MBA hospital administration on the campus on Tuesday. Vice-chancellor P. Raja Sekhar suggested that the alumni build a network and help one another and juniors find jobs. Dr. Prasad Chundi of the department of HRM said the students who completed this course were drawing high salaries and other benefits.

