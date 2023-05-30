HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MBA in hospital administration at ANU has highest employment potential, says university official

May 30, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Over 95% of the students who completed MBA (hospital administration) at Acharya Nagarjuna University are placed at higher positions in various government and corporate hospitals and health-related research institutions in India, said Nagaraju Battu, director of Centre for Distance Education. He was addressing a gathering of the alumni of the department MBA hospital administration on the campus on Tuesday. Vice-chancellor P. Raja Sekhar suggested that the alumni build a network and help one another and juniors find jobs. Dr. Prasad Chundi of the department of HRM said the students who completed this course were drawing high salaries and other benefits.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.