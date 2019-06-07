MBA graduate arrested on cheating charge

An MBA graduate from Karnataka was taken into custody on Thursday for submitting a fictitious recommendation letter seeking VIP darshan ticket.

Even though the incident took place on Wednesday evening it came to light only on Thursday after the police verified the case from all angles.

When contacted, Two town Circle Inspector Y. Venkateswarulu said the accused, who was identified as H.C. Kishore Kumar from Kolar submitted a forged letterhead of the Vice-President of India seeking VIP darshan ticket for his family consisting of twelve members.

Suspecting the authenticity of the letter which did not bear any signature but for the name of the PA to Vice- President Manjunath, the staff at the Tirumala JEO office immediately alerted the TTD vigilance and security officials who after preliminary inquiries handed him over to the police.

The accused also confessed to have retrieved the emblem and other related photos used in the letterhead from the internet in his quest for securing the much sought after (L1) VIP darshan ticket that has a great demand among the pilgrim fraternity.

Case registered

The police registered a cheating case besides invoking Sections under the Charitable Hindu Religious Institution Endowments Act.