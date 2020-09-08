Andhra Pradesh

Mazdoor Union stages protests in Waltair division

Representatives of the East Coast Railway Mazdoor Union staged protests at various depots/units of Waltair division on Tuesday in response to the call given by the Bharatiya Railway Mazdoor Sangh. The call was given by BRMS seeking protection of the interests of Indian railways. Protests were organised at the Coaching Depot, Dispatch Yard (DYD), Ore Exchange Complex, Steam Loco Shed, Vadlapudi Wagon Workshop and the DRMs Office.

The protests were led by A.V.S. Prasad, zonal president, J. Brahmaji, divisional president, J.S. Sivananda divisional secretary and J.V.G. Patnaik, working president, of E Co R Mazdoor Union.

