Mayura Vahana Seva observed at Srisailam temple

March 04, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees arriving to take a holy dip in ‘Pathala Ganga’ ahead of worshipping at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in Nandyal district on Monday, as part of the Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavams.

‘Mayura Vahana Seva’ was performed at the Sri Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, here on Monday, the fourth day of the ongoing annual Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavams.

The deities of the Lord were taken in a procession to Akka Mahadevi Alankara Mandapam for the rituals. Later in the evening, ‘Gramotsavam’ was performed as the deities were taken in a procession on the streets of Srisailam. Artistes performed Kolatam, Nadaswaram, Chekka Bhajana, Kerala Chandimelam, Kommukoyya dance, Mumbai Dhol, and Kannada folk art.

As Monday is considered auspicious to Lord Shiva, the hill shrine welcomed scores of devotees, who vied to take a holy dip at the ‘Pathala Ganga’ ahead of offering prayers at the temple. 

TTD’s offering

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy offered a special silk ‘vastram’ from Sri Venkateswara to the Srisailam deities on the auspicious occasion. Srisailam Trust Board Chairman R. Chakrapani Reddy and Executive Officer D. Peddi Raju, accompanied by temple priests and Vedic scholars, formally received the offering.

Recalling the tradition of offering silk ‘vastram’ from TTD to Srisailam, Mr. Dharma Reddy also offered all possible help for the development of the shrine. In response, temple authorities reiterated their promise of constructing a TTD guest house at Srisailam.

